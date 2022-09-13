Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 14th September 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will continue their quest for their first Champions League trophy in history when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad Stadium this Wednesday.

Both sides come into this second group game of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season looking to take maximum points that will take either of them to the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently sit top of Group G on goal difference after their dominant 4-0 win over Sevilla in the first round of the group stage.

The hosts have been on a free-scoring run since the start of the season, netting 24 goals across seven unbeaten fixtures in all competitions (W4, D3), with five of those contests seeing four or more goals scored.

While scoring goals was never an issue for Guardiola’s side, it’s evident they’ve been taken to a new level by the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian scored a brace against Sevilla to take his tally for the season to 12 goals and in so doing, also became the fastest player in UCL history to reach 25 goals.

Despite enjoying two productive seasons at Signal Iduna Park, he will face his former side hoping to add to his goal tally and secure all three points for his side who come into this tie as clear favourites having won their last ten games at home in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to the Etihad on Wednesday.

The visitors come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga, highlighting the inconsistency that is threatening to plague their season.

Although they faced a disappointing loss at the weekend, they still have so much to play for and could go top of this group if they can snatch maximum points from this game having opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over FC Copenhagen in Denmark last Wednesday.

Given that the weekend loss was just their second loss in 12 games, the Black and Yellow can be expected to bounce back with an improved performance.