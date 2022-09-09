RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Red Bull Arena Date: 10th September 2022 Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT

RB Leipzig will look to begin life under Marco Rose with a win when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena for the sixth round of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season.

The hosts sacked their manager Domineco Tedesco during the week after a dismal start to the new season that has seen them win just one of their opening five games of the league season while they were also soundly beaten 4-1 by Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

That loss in the UCL as well as a 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the league last weekend means that they come into this game having conceded eight goals in their last two games.

Those losses must have been the main reason Tedesco was sacked. Local lad Rose will now be hoping that his side who come into this game sitting in eleventh place, seven points behind league leaders Freiburg after five rounds of games will be able to quickly buy into his philosophy as he looks to get a win against his former side.

While Leipzig have undergone a change of manager, Dortmund have grown leaps and bounds under Edin Terzic.

The German manager has enjoyed a good start to the new season with four league wins and a loss in his opening five league games.

As a result, he comes into this tie sitting joint top of the league table.

Even in the Champions League they have enjoyed an impressive start, beating Copenhagen 3-0 in midweek.

That win over the Danish side has given them the perfect start in what looks like a tricky Group G and they will travel to Leipzig confident of continuing their impressive start to the season.

They have the chance to open their campaign with three away Bundesliga wins for the first time since 2010/11; a season in which they won the league.

