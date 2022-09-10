Real Betis vs Villarreal Preview

Real Betis vs Villarreal Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Benito Villamarín Date: 11th September 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their midweek exertions in the UEFA Europa League, Real Betis will return to league action this Sunday as they welcome Villarreal to the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

The hosts opened their campaign in the Europa League with a 2-0 win in Helsinki on Thursday, making it four wins in five games this season for Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Their only blemish so far this season was a 2-1 loss to La Liga defending champions Real Madrid last time out. According to Pellegrini, the narrow loss to Madrid was due to the absence of midfielders, William Carvalho and Nabil Fekir.

The return of both players will be a welcome boost for the hosts who have only tasted two defeats (against Barcelona and Real Madrid) in their last eleven games (W7, D2). Having won each of their last three league games, they will fancy their chances of taking maximum points against a Villarreal side that are enjoying an impressive start to the new season.

The visitors come into this tie on the back of a hard-fought 4-3 win over Lech Poznan in the Europa Conference League.

That win made it seven games without defeat in all competitions for the Yellow Submarines who have won six of their opening seven competitive games.

After four games, Unai Emery’s men sit in third position, level on points with Barcelona and two behind first-placed Real Madrid. So it is fair to say that they are serious title contenders this season, especially when we consider they are the only team in Europe’s top five leagues yet to concede a goal in the league after four rounds of games.

