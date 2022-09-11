Empoli vs AS Roma Preview

Empoli vs AS Roma Competition – Serie A Stadium – Carlo Castellani Date: 12th September 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma side will look to get back to winning ways this Monday when they travel to the Stadio Carlo Castellani to face Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli in the sixth round of the 2022/23 Serie A season.

The hosts are still looking for their first win of the season after five rounds of games having lost their opening game of the season followed by consecutive draws.

Their last outing was a 2-2 draw at Salernitana last Monday meaning that they come into this tie with four points and in 15th place.

The last time they failed to win any of their opening five league matches was back in 2014/15 a season when they finished in 15th place. And so, it might not be time to panic yet as they still have enough time to turn their season around.

However, with just two league wins since the turn of the year (D12, L10), it may be too risky if Zanetti does not begin to look for a solution to what seems like a trouble that is deep-rooted and might not be going away soon.

To make matters worse for the coach, his side are struggling badly at home as they have just one win from their last 12 league games here. He will hope he can inspire his side to a better performance at home as he works to improve on last season’s 14th-place finish.

Meanwhile, AS Roma will look to avoid three straight losses in all competitions when they travel to Empoli on Monday night.

Jose Mourinho’s men were beaten for the first time in the league this season last week when they succumbed to a 4-0 loss to Udinese away from home last time out. That loss was the first ever Serie A contest to see Mourinho defeated by 4+ goals and it was followed by a 2-1 loss to Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League last Thursday.

As a result ‘I Giallorossi’ come into this loss on the back of consecutive defeats for the first time since early January. With the trip to Empoli representing their third consecutive away league game, they are in danger of recording four away games without a win having lost two and drawn one of their last three trips away from home.

And so they will be desperate to win this game to avoid dropping further down in the title race and considering that they have won each of their last five games against Empoli, they will come into this tie confident of recording a win.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

