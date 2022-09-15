Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 16th September 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Nottingham Forest will look to halt a run of three straight losses when they welcome Fulham to the City Ground on Friday. The hosts have endured a poor start to the season managing just one win in six rounds of football despite spending big on transfers. Steve Cooper’s side’s run of poor results is only bettered by Leicester City and the Welsh coach will be under pressure to turn things around at the City Ground as they already look set for relegation at this early stage of the season. Their last outing was a disappointing 3-2 loss against fellow promoted side Bournemouth. Cooper’s side took a two-goal lead before the halftime break courtesy of goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Brennan Johnson, but Bournemouth came back to score three times and condemn Forest to their third straight loss in the Premier League. Perhaps the break from Premier League action could have come at the perfect time for the Tricky Trees who will come into this game fresh and re-energised to get their season back on track. Meanwhile, Fulham will also look to get back to winning ways when they travel to the City Ground. The visitors lost narrowly to Tottenham in their last outing despite the best efforts of Alexandar Mitrovic who continued his rich goal-scoring form with a goal away at Tottenham in game week six. The Serbian striker has been instrumental to the Cottagers’ success so far this season chipping in with six goals to help his side sit in tenth position with eight points. For a promoted side, Fulham have done exceptionally so far this season. They have the best point-haul for newly promoted teams and come into this tie as slight underdogs. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
