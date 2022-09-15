Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 17th September 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Tottenham and Leicester City will battle for three points this Saturday when both teams face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a disappointing loss (2:0) to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Antonio Conte’s men entered the game as the stronger team on paper but were undone by a disciplined Sporting side who scored two goals after the 90th minute through substitute Joao Paulinho and Arthur Gomes.

Conte will now turn his attention to the Premier League as Spurs aim to mount an unlikely title challenge this season. The hosts come into this tie sitting in third place, one point behind first-placed Arsenal.

The Lillywhites are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games (W8, D4) and stand a great chance of making it 13 games without tasting defeat in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Leicester City have had a disastrous start to the season and come into this weekend’s fixtures sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table.

The visitors have not been helped by their lack of transfer activity and by the loss of two key players; goalkeeper and long-standing captain Kasper Schmeichel, and Wesley Fofana.

And so they come into this tie having won no games this season (D1, L5). Their last outing was a 5-2 hammering by Brighton–a fifth straight loss in the league.

While Brendan Rodgers has reiterated that he has the backing of the board despite his slow start to the season, the Northern Irishman will be feeling the pressure on his shoulders if results don’t improve in the coming weeks. He will take his side to North London looking to record an unlikely win and take his side out of the bottom of the table.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Manchester City 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 01:00 Brentford Fulham 01:00 Chelsea Liverpool 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 01:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 01:00 Everton Crystal Palace 01:00 Manchester United West Ham United 01:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 01:00 Nottingham Forest Aston Villa 20:00 Southampton Nottingham Forest 20:00 Fulham Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:30 Manchester City Newcastle United 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Leicester City Chelsea 01:00 Liverpool Manchester United 01:00 Leeds United Brentford 12:00 Arsenal Everton 14:15 West Ham United

Premier League Table