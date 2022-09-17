Everton vs West Ham United Preview

Everton vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 18th September 2022 Kick-off time – 14:15 GMT

Everton will look to get their first win of the season when they welcome West Ham to Goodison Park on Sunday.

The hosts are yet to win a league game this season after six rounds of games despite being unbeaten in their last four.

Those last four games have been draws and the last of those four being a goalless draw against fierce rivals Liverpool, two weeks ago.

Frank Lampard’s side who battled relegation for the more significant part of last season currently sit in 16th place, level on points with Aston Villa, West Ham and Nottingham Forest in 17th, 18th and 19th place respectively.

Along with bottom-placed Leicester City, the Toffees are the only team in the league without a single win this season. And so, they have it all to play for when they welcome a West Ham side that have beaten them three times in their last four visits to Goodison Park (L1).

The Hammers come into this tie fresh from a 3-2 win over Danish football club Silkeborg IF in the Europe Conference League.

That win made it back-to-back wins in the tournament’s group stage and four wins overall after their 6-1 aggregate success in the qualifiers.

But in the domestic league, David Moyes’ side haven’t quite clicked. They come into this game with four points from six games.

Their last outing in the League was a 2-1 loss to Chelsea where a Maxwel Cornet stoppage time equaliser was controversially ruled out by VAR.

Having enjoyed much success in Europe, former Everton coach Moyes will now hope that his boys can replicate their European form in the English domestic league as they look to bounce back from their early season crisis.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Fulham 01:00 Chelsea Leicester City 01:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 01:00 Brentford West Ham United 01:00 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 01:00 Manchester United Arsenal 01:00 Everton Leeds United 01:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 01:00 Liverpool Manchester United 01:00 Leeds United Brentford 12:00 Arsenal Everton 14:15 West Ham United

Premier League Table