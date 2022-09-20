Scotland vs Ukraine Preview

Scotland vs Ukraine Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Hampden Park Date: 21st September 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

National team football returns this week as Ukraine will travel to Hampden Park this Wednesday to take on Scotland in their rescheduled UEFA Nations League (UNL) game.

The hosts will welcome their visitors looking to avenge the loss inflicted upon them by Ukraine the last time both teams met here in the World Cup qualifiers. In that game in June, Scotland were beaten 3-1 by the war-torn nation, ending their chances of playing in Qatar this winter.

However, since that meeting, Steve Clarke’s side have enjoyed positive results in the UEFA Nations League. They come into this tie sitting second in their group with two wins and one loss from their opening three games of their UNL campaign.

They are one point behind Ukraine and will fancy their chances of winning this given that they have an unbeaten home record (W5, D1) in the UNL.

Meanwhile, Ukraine will travel to Glasgow looking to maintain their unbeaten start to their UEFA Nations League campaign.

The visitors are playing to put smiles on the faces of people back home as Ukraine continues to hold off the Russian invasion.

The last time they visited this stadium they were able to defeat Scotland but were beaten in the next round by Wales.

That loss was their only loss in their last five games (W3, D1). And so they come into this tie unbeaten in their last three UNL games (W2, D1) and with a points lead at the top of the table.

The aim for coach Oleksandr Petrakov will be for his boys to keep their unbeaten run going for another game. However, Petrakov was dealt a major blow last week as Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko withdrew from the squad because of injury. The coach will hope that the absence of the influential left-back will not affect his side’s chances of winning this game and staying top of the table.