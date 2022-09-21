Belgium vs Wales Preview

Belgium vs Wales Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: King Baudouin Stadium Date: 22nd September 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Wales will travel to Brussels this Thursday to face Belgium in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League.

The Red Devils who have begun this UEFA Nations League campaign without a defeat will look to extend their unbeaten run in the UNL to four games when they welcome Wales to Brussels this Thursday.

Since being beaten 4-1 by the Netherlands in June, the hosts have recorded two wins and a draw in subsequent games, with the last of those coming as a 1-0 away win over Poland.

They come into this round of games sitting second in their group, three points behind the Netherlands who have maintained an unbeaten start to the UNL. Roberto Martinez’s side can therefore set up a winner-takes-all clash with the Dutch side next round if they win this game.

A win in this game will also extend a three-match unbeaten head-to-head run against Wales (W1, D2) as their build-up to the 2022 World Cup takes another step up in intensity.

Wales meanwhile, will be looking to record their first win of their UNL campaign when they visit Belgium on Thursday.

Rob Page’s men have endured a poor start to their UNL campaign with just one draw (L3) after four rounds of group games.

However, that point came against Belgium in a 1-1 draw in Cardiff in June and so they will fancy their chances here.

Also, the fact that off-field issues are no longer a problem here should also give the visitors a morale boost. They have booked their place in the FIFA World Cup while manager Rob Page recently signed a four-year deal ending speculations that Ryan Giggs could be returning to the side soon.

In spite of all of this, Wales currently sit rock bottom of the group and with just two group games remaining. They trail Poland who they play in the final round by three points so they must win this game to ensure that they do not get relegated from this level of the Nations League.