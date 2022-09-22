Italy vs England Preview

Italy vs England Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Date: 23rd September 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Euro 2020 winners Italy will welcome England to the San Siro this Friday in a fifth round fixture of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League (UNL) group round.

The hosts will welcome their rivals from the British Isles looking to record just their second win of this UNL campaign.

Roberto Mancini’s men have taken only five points from the available 12 points so far having won just one and drawn two (L1) of their opening four games, leaving them sitting third in the group.

Although a spot in the finals remains a possibility for Italy should they win here, their main aim, for now, would be to get maximum points from this game to secure their spot in UNL League A for the next edition.

With each of their last five games against England ending without a loss, Roberto Mancini’s side holds the psychological edge over their visitors and should fancy their chances, especially after they pipped the Three Lions to the Euro crown a little over a year ago.

Meanwhile, England will look to avoid the embarrassing record of getting relegated to Group B of the Nations League when they face Italy on Friday.

The Three Lions are winless in this Nations League campaign having drawn their games against Italy and Germany while losing twice to Hungary.

With many England fans already losing patience with manager Gareth Southgate following their shocking 4-0 loss to Hungary at home last time out, the manager will be desperate for a better result against Italy to appease fans and bring them on his team’s side ahead of the approaching FIFA World Cup.