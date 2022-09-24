Netherlands vs Belgium Preview

Netherlands vs Belgium Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 25th September 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Netherlands will welcome Belgium to the Johan Cruijff Arena this Sunday in the sixth round and final group game of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a 2-0 win over Poland taking their points tally for the season so far to 13 points (W4, D1).

As a result, Louis van Gaal’s side are sitting on top of the group A4 table, three points ahead of Belgium. They simply need to avoid defeat by a margin of three or more goals to book their place at the UNL finals in June 2023 so even one Netherlands goal could potentially put qualification beyond the reach of Belgium who would then need at least four goals to usurp the Oranje at the top of the table.

The Netherlands are unbeaten in 14 internationals, their best run since a 17-game streak between 2012-13 and they will fancy their chances of extending that record when they welcome Roberto Martinez’s side to Amsterdam.

The Red Devils come into this tie on the back of a 2-1 win over Wales taking their run of games without defeat to four games (W3, D1).

But with one win in their last five away games, it will take a strong performance by Martinez’s side to defeat a Dutch side they have beaten only once in their last 12 meetings.