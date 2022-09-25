England vs Germany Preview

England vs Germany Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 26th September 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

England will play their last game before the 2022 World Cup when they welcome old rivals Germany to Wembley Stadium this Monday.

The Three Lions come into this tie on the back of an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Italy, a result that confirmed their relegation to Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League.

That game extended England’s winless run of games to five games and was the third time in a row they failed to score a goal in a game

After the game, some of the traveling fans responded by booing manager Gareth Southgate in Milan. And so the English coach will be demanding significant improvement after England registered their first run of three games without a goal for the first time since November 2000 and five competitive games without victory (D2, L3) for the first time since October 1992.

Like their hosts, Germany are also struggling and come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Hungary.

And so they will enter this tie focussed on World Cup preparation given that they can’t reach the UNL finals as they are four points behind first-placed Hungary.

Meanwhile, their most recent loss was their first loss in 14 games, ending manager Hansi Flick 13-game unbeaten run since taking charge (W9, D4). The match also marked the first time since his appointment that Die Mannschaft failed to score.

He will be hoping to avoid a repeat in this game as they look to end a three-game winless head-to-head run (D2, L1) including their disappointing 2-0 Euro 2020 last 16 defeat here last year.