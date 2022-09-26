AdAd

Portugal vs Spain Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 26, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Portugal vs Spain

Competition – UEFA Nations League

Stadium: Estádio Municipal de Braga

Date: 27th  September 2022

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Portugal will look to take home maximum points when they host their Iberian neighbours in Braga this Tuesday.

The hosts went top of Group A2 in the UEFA Nations League last time out when they beat the Czech Republic 4-0 thanks to a brace by Diogo Dalot and further strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota.

And so they come into this tie with their chance of finishing top of the group and qualifying for the finals in their own hands. Having failed to make it out of their group in the last campaign, a win here, or even a draw, will be enough to see them finish top of the table.

With four draws in each of the last four H2H matches with Spain, Portugal will fancy their chances while one loss at home in the competitions history (W7, D1) should also be a confidence booster.

Spain, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 by Switzerland in their last outing leaving them with a mountain to climb in Braga.

That loss was the visitor’s first loss since their 2-1 loss to France in last year’s UNL final (W6, D2). Their loss against the Swiss came at such a bad time for Luis Enrique’s side who are seeking to build momentum ahead of the World Cup this winter.

They will travel to Portugal desperate to right the wrongs in their shocking home loss last time out. But to get a win here, they need defencive improvements having conceded in all but one of their eight away UNL matches with that one shutout coming in their last away trip.

Check Also

England vs Germany Preview

England will play their last game before the 2022 World Cup when they welcome old ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.