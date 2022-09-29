Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 30th September 2022 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After the first international break of the 2022/23 season, the German Bundesliga resumes this weekend with a bang as Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Matchday 8 curtain-raiser.

Bayern Munich are looking to get their first league win in five tries after enduring their worst winless run of Bundesliga games since a club-record seven games in 2002 having not won any of their last four games (D3, L1).

Just before the international break, the Bundesliga defending champions were embarrassingly beaten 1-0 by Augsburg–a result that brought an end to their 87-game run of scoring in Bundesliga games.

They will welcome Leverkusen to Munich sitting in fifth position, five points behind surprise leaders Union Berlin. And so, Julian Nagelsmann will be desperate for his side to win this game and restore their place at the upper end of the table.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen have made their worst start to a Bundesliga season since the turn of the century having won just two of their opening seven league games (D2, L4).

This run has been exacerbated by their midweek European excursions as they are playing in the UEFA Champions League this season after their third-place finish last season.

After achieving such success in his debut season at Leverkusen, Gerardo Seoane will be massively disappointed at how his side’s season has gone as they lie in 15th position after seven games.

But having beaten Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League, they will travel to the Bavarian side hopeful of getting a positive result here. They will also be buoyed by their record at the Allianz Arena given that they have picked up four points away to Bayern Munich across the last three visits – a total not bettered by any other side during that time (W1, D1, L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Bayern Munich 19:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen RB Leipzig 14:30 VFL Bochum SC Freiburg 14:30 Mainz FC Cologne 14:30 Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 Union Berlin Wolfsburg 14:30 Stuttgart Werder Bremen 17:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Hertha Berlin 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Schalke 04 16:30 Augsburg 1907 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 19:30 Werder Bremen Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Schalke 04 Mainz 14:30 RB Leipzig VFL Bochum 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Augsburg 1907 14:30 Wolfsburg Borussia Dortmund 17:30 Bayern Munich Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 FC Cologne Hertha Berlin 16:30 SC Freiburg Stuttgart 18:30 Union Berlin Schalke 04 19:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Union Berlin 7 5 2 0 15 4 +11 17 2 Borussia Dortmund 7 5 0 2 9 7 +2 15 3 SC Freiburg 7 4 2 1 10 5 +5 14 4 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 7 4 1 2 12 7 +5 13 5 Bayern Munich 7 3 3 1 19 6 +13 12 6 Borussia Mönchengladbach 7 3 3 1 10 5 +5 12 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 2 2 14 13 +1 11 8 Mainz 7 3 2 2 7 10 -3 11 9 FC Cologne 7 2 4 1 11 8 +3 10 10 Werder Bremen 7 2 3 2 13 12 +1 9 11 Augsburg 1907 7 3 0 4 5 10 -5 9 12 RB Leipzig 7 2 2 3 9 12 -3 8 13 Hertha Berlin 7 1 3 3 7 9 -2 6 14 Schalke 04 7 1 3 3 8 14 -6 6 15 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 7 1 2 4 9 12 -3 5 16 Stuttgart 7 0 5 2 7 10 -3 5 17 Wolfsburg 7 1 2 4 5 12 -7 5 18 VFL Bochum 7 0 1 6 5 19 -14 1

