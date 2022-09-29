AdAd

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 29, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 1st October 2022

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

The Premier League returns this weekend with a bang with the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham marking the first of the fixtures in Round nine of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Arsenal come into this 61st derby in the Premier League meeting sitting top of the table having won six out of their opening seven games (L1). So far, only Manchester United, who beat them 3-1 have been able to stop them from taking maximum points.

Mikel Arteta’s side are a team in good form, especially at the Emirates Stadium where they have won their last six home games. They have scored 2+ goals in each of their home league games this season and sit third in the goal-scoring chart at this point in the season.

And so, they will welcome Tottenham confident of getting a result and perhaps avenging themselves of their 3-0 loss to Spurs last season that ended their chances of finishing in the top four.

Meanwhile, Spurs will look to go top of the league table with a win against the Gunners on Saturday.

They come into this tie sitting in third position, one point behind Arsenal having won five of their opening seven games (D2).

Antonio Conte’s side, who are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League (EPL) games (W9, D4) most recently beat Leicester City 6-2 in a wild game that saw South Korean striker Son Heung-min come from the bench to score a 13-minute hat trick.

Having turned Spurs into a force in the Premier League since his arrival last season, Conte is now looking to ensure his team keep pace with the top teams as they mount an unlikely title charge this season.

