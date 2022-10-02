Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 3rd October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Premier League’s bottom two clubs Leicester City and Nottingham Forest will square up this Monday at the King Power Stadium with both clubs looking to take home maximum points.

Leicester are still looking for their first win of the season after opening their season with a draw and six consecutive losses. One point from seven league games represents their worst seven-game start to a league season in any division since the beginning of the PL era and it does not look like things are going to get better as their poor form stretches from last season.

And so, the Foxes come into this round of games as the Premier League’s (PL) only winless team and the team with the worst defence in the division having conceded 22 times. Their last two matches were embarrassing losses to Brighton (5-2) and Tottenham (6-2) and have put the future of Brendan Rodgers in great doubt.

The Northern Irishman could yet be sacked if he does not inspire his side to a win here especially as it is being rumoured that club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha will be in attendance when Leicester face Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest has conceded 17 goals in the league which is the third-most goals scored against in the league so far. The visitors, like their hosts, are also struggling for results and come into this tie having not scored in two of their last four games.

They have won just one game this season (D1, L4) and conceded 15 goals across those four games.

Despite making 22 new signings this summer, Steve Cooper’s side can only boast of being three points ahead of Leicester going into this round of games.

They travel to Leicester looking to end a losing run of four games to avoid losing five consecutive league matches in a single season for the first time since December 2004. They will fancy their chances against this struggling Leicester side as they beat them 4-1 the last time both sides met in the FA Cup last season.

