Liverpool vs Rangers Preview

Liverpool vs Rangers Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Anfield Date: 4th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their disappointing outing in the Premier League last weekend, Liverpool turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League where they welcome Rangers to Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men continued their miserable start to the season on Saturday as they were held to a 3-3 draw with Brighton. In an entertaining game at Anfield, the Reds fell behind early in the game when Leandro Trossard finished off a nice team move to leave the hosts stunned.

The Belgian scored again to double Brighton’s lead before a brace either side of halftime by Roberto Firmino brought the tie to 2-2. An own-goal by Adam Webster gave Liverpool a 3-2 lead in the 62nd minute, but Trossard completed his hat-trick late in the game to ensure that De Zerbi began his reign as Brighton boss on a positive note.

That result kept Liverpool’s unbeaten run at Anfield in the PL going but it brought them nine points behind Arsenal in the title race, albeit having played a game less.

In this UCL fixture, the Reds have the chance to build on their 2-1 win over Ajax last time out. Having been beaten 4-1 by Napoli in their first game, only a win in this game will keep their chances of finishing top of this group alive as Ajax battles Napoli in the other group fixture.

Given that they have won 13 of their last 15 UCL group stage games at Anfield (D1, L1) while they are unbeaten at home in their last 12 games (W8, D4) they will fancy their chances against Rangers.

The Gers have endured a poor start to the season in the Champions League group stage having lost two of their opening games against Napoli and Ajax by a combined scoreline of 7-0.

However, they remain in the title race in the Scottish Premiership thanks to a 4-0 win over Hearts last time out. That latest result means that they are now just two points behind Celtic in the SPL race.

Their aim will now be to get something in the UCL where they face the prospect of early elimination unless they record a positive result at Anfield in this round.