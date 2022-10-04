Chelsea vs AC Milan Preview

Chelsea vs AC Milan Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 5th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

AC Milan will resume their 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign this Wednesday when they travel to London to face Chelsea.

The Blues are still looking to record their first win in this season’s UCL having opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb. It was that shock loss that led to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel who has since been replaced by former Brighton coach Graham Potter.

The Englishman has so far managed just two games–the first of those games was a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg while the second was a dramatic 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

He will welcome Italian Serie A defending champions AC Milan to Stamford Bridge desperate to win to ensure that his side still have a chance to qualify from this group after three games.

Considering that they have failed to qualify from just one of their previous 18 UCL groups, the Blues will be confident of qualifying from this fairly easy group.

In order to do so, they must do away with their inconsistent form this season to stand a chance. Despite this, the London side remain a solid side in Europe where they have suffered just six defeats across their last 32 UCL fixtures (W17, D9, L6).

Meanwhile, their visitors AC Milan are also European royalty having qualified from 12 of their last 13 UCL group stages.

They come into this tie on the back of a convincing 3-1 win over Empoli. That result kept them in touch with the Serie A leaders ahead of this crucial clash in London.

In the UCL, they are unbeaten this term (W1, D1) having taken maximum points against Dinamo Zagreb (2-1) and a point against RB Salzburg (1-1).

They will travel to London looking to maintain that unbeaten start. However, doing that might be tough for Stefano Pioli’s men who have no fewer than nine players out with injury.

But given that they are unbeaten in their last 18 away games in all competitions (W12, D6) while they have scored 2+ goals in six of their opening ten competitive games this season, they will be confident of getting a result in this fixture.