AS Roma vs Real Betis Preview

AS Roma vs Real Betis Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Olimpico Date: 6th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Betis will travel to Rome this Thursday to battle AS Roma for three points that would give them supremacy in their UEFA Europa League group.

The Italian Serie A side are currently three points behind Betis after their UEL account with a disappointing 2-1 loss away to Ludogorets. They did win their second game against HJK (3-0) but will be desperate to record a second consecutive win in this game.

They have the confidence and momentum to do that given that they have won three of their last four games (L1) with their comeback win (2:1) over Inter Milan at the weekend the pick of the bunch.

They will now return to an already sold-out Stadio Olimpico looking to capitalise on the support of their supporters who will make up the greater number of the over 60 thousand spectators expected to attend the game.

Jose Mourinho’s side have enjoyed success at home in Europe and will look to extend their unbeaten record in European home matches which currently stands at 20 home matches (W14, D6—including qualifiers).

Meanwhile, Real Betis will look to make it three wins in three UEL group games when they travel to Rome on Thursday.

The La Liga giants have enjoyed an impressive start to the season with seven wins and two losses in nine outings. The last of those outings came over the weekend in a narrow 1-0 loss to Celta Vigo.

They will now face Roma looking to get back to winning ways and keep their place at the top of the table.

But they have to be careful on this trip as they have suffered both their competitive defeats this season on their road trips.

Given that Manuel Pellegrini’s side have maintained a respectable balance between attack and defence in all competitions this season having scored 2+ goals in five of their nine games this season while conceding 2+ goals in just two games, they will fancy their chances of getting a good result here.