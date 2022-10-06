AdAd

Osasuna vs Valencia Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 6, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Osasuna vs Valencia

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: El Sadar

Date: 7th October 2022

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia will travel to Pamplona this Friday to face Osasuna in the first game of Round Eight of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Osasuna have enjoyed a decent start to their league campaign this season having won four of their opening seven games (D1, L2) to leave them sitting just outside the top four.

However, they come into this tie without a win in their last two league games. Their first loss in that sequence was a 2-0 loss to Getafe at home before holding high-flying Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

Currently, two points behind fourth-placed Real Betis, Osasuna can climb into fourth position with a win on Friday given that Betis are not in action till later in the weekend.

Given that they have scored 2+ goals in three of their last four home games (W3, L1), Jagoba Arrasate’s men will welcome Valencia to Pamplona confident of registering a win that will keep their quest for a top-four finish for the first time since 2005 alive.

Valencia will look to get back to winning ways when they face Osasuna in this game. The visitors have had a mixed start under Gennaro Gattuso with their lack of consistency seeing them record three wins and three losses so far this season (D1).

They come into this game on the back of a comeback 2-2 draw against Espanyol on Sunday. While they showed heart to equalise in the dying minutes, they will be disappointed at how easy it has become for their defence to be breached.

Perhaps their age and inexperience have been the major reasons their season has been the way it is as Valencia’s average fielded age of 24.2 years old is the youngest in the league this season. Valencia are one of only four sides without an away win this campaign (D1, L2) and are winless in their last seven league games away from home.

They remain one of the biggest clubs in La Liga historically and will have to do better than their current performances to stand a chance of finishing in one of the European spots this season.

