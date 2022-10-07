Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 8th October 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Bayern Munich will travel to Dortmund this Saturday to face Borussia Dortmund in the first Bundesliga Klassiker of the 2022/23 campaign.

The hosts come into this fixture looking for a first win against their fierce rivals in nine tries, having suffered eight straight defeats in their last eight games.

Despite their poor record against the Bavarians, they will enter into this fixture in confident mood following an impressive match in the Champions League in midweek.

Edin Terzic’s men produced arguably their best display of the season last time out as they beat Spanish La Liga side Sevilla 4-1 on Wednesday. The game was remarkable as it saw English teenager Jude Bellingham captain the team for the second time this season. The 19-year-old also produced a mature performance with a goal and an assist in the game.

With this game at Signal Iduna Park representing their biggest game of the season so far both in its significance and the fact that the winner of the match could go top of the table this week, Terzic will hope that his side can build on their impressive showing in Spain and get first bragging rights of the season.

Having missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga table last week with a disappointing 3-2 loss to Cologne, Dortmund can go three points above Bayern if they win this game given that both sides come into this tie sitting on 15 points.

Bayern Munich won their second game in a row since coming back from the international break when they beat Viktoria Plzen 5-0 last Tuesday.

The Bavarians endured a poor run of form just before the international break as they failed to win any of their four league games before that. But they bounced back in style in their first fixture after the break–a 4-0 win over UEFA Champions League side Bayer Leverkusen.

They will travel to North Rhine-Westphalia sitting third in the Bundesliga table, two points behind surprise leaders Union Berlin but with a chance to top the table given that neither Union Berlin nor second-placed Freiburg are in action until Sunday.

Having scored nine times in their last two games without conceding a goal, they will go into this fixture confident of extending their winning run in this fixture to nine games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 FC Cologne Hertha Berlin 16:30 SC Freiburg Stuttgart 18:30 Union Berlin Schalke 04 19:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Wolfsburg 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Stuttgart 14:30 VFL Bochum Werder Bremen 14:30 Mainz RB Leipzig 17:30 Hertha Berlin FC Cologne 14:30 Augsburg 1907 Union Berlin 16:30 Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich 18:30 SC Freiburg Mainz 19:30 FC Cologne Augsburg 1907 14:30 RB Leipzig TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Bayern Munich SC Freiburg 14:30 Werder Bremen Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Wolfsburg Borussia Dortmund 14:30 Stuttgart Borussia Mönchengladbach 17:30 Eintracht Frankfurt

German Bundesliga Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Union Berlin 8 5 2 1 15 6 +9 17 2 SC Freiburg 8 5 2 1 12 6 +6 17 3 Bayern Munich 9 4 4 1 25 8 +17 16 4 Borussia Dortmund 9 5 1 3 13 12 +1 16 5 Werder Bremen 9 4 3 2 20 14 +6 15 6 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 9 4 2 3 14 10 +4 14 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 4 2 3 16 16 +0 14 8 FC Cologne 8 3 4 1 14 10 +4 13 9 Augsburg 1907 9 4 1 4 9 13 -4 13 10 RB Leipzig 9 3 3 3 14 13 +1 12 11 Borussia Mönchengladbach 8 3 3 2 11 10 +1 12 12 Mainz 9 3 3 3 9 13 -4 12 13 Wolfsburg 9 2 3 4 9 15 -6 9 14 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 9 2 2 5 13 16 -3 8 15 Hertha Berlin 8 1 4 3 8 10 -2 7 16 Schalke 04 9 1 3 5 10 21 -11 6 17 Stuttgart 8 0 5 3 9 13 -4 5 18 VFL Bochum 9 1 1 7 8 23 -15 4

