Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 9th October 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Premier League winners Arsenal will look to extend their stay at the summit of the Premier League table when they welcome a struggling Liverpool side to the Emirates Stadium this Sunday.

The Gunners continued their impressive start to the campaign with a 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night. That win, which was their second win in their Europa League group, was secured courtesy of goals from Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fábio Vieira.

The result gave them a firm grip on Group A and was their fourth consecutive win. In the league, their last outing was a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and went a long way in proving their title credentials.

Mikel Arteta’s side will come into this in confident mood given their form, especially at home where they have won their last eight games in all competitions. They have scored 2+ goals in each of their eight games at home and will fancy their chances against Jurgen Klopp’s struggling men who are winless in their last four away games this season (D2, L2).

Liverpool continued their poor start to the season with yet another bad display against Brighton last weekend as they came from two goals down against the Seagulls to record a 3-3 draw.

However, they come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. That win took them to second place in their group, three points behind the imperious Napoli.

Unlike in other games this season, the visitors looked like their former selves against Rangers thanks to the new 4-2-4 formation employed by Klopp in the game. The German will hope that the new tactical tweak will yield results against an Arsenal side firing on all cylinders.

That said, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five head-to-head games against Arsenal (W4, D1) and will greatly fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run against the Gunners.

