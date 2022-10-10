AC Milan vs Chelsea Preview

AC Milan vs Chelsea Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Date: 11th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

AC Milan will look to take maximum points when they welcome Chelsea to the San Siro this Tuesday in the fourth group game of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season.

The hosts were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in the reverse fixture last week, putting their chances of qualifying from or finishing top of Group E in jeopardy. The result also extended the Serie A giant’s losing run against English teams to four games and took Milan to third in their group, two points behind group leaders RB Salzburg.

With the battle for the top two places in the group now in its halfway stage, Stefano Pioli’s men will know that only a positive result from this game can keep them in contention for a top-two finish. They come into this tie level on points with the Blues and with a chance to go top ahead of them.

With the advantage of the San Siro crowd to cheer them on this time, AC Milan will fancy their chances of producing a good result akin to their weekend 2-0 win over Juventus on this ground.

The win over Maximiliano Allegri’s side was the Rossoneri’s fifth win on this ground in six games this season (L1). But a worry for them will be the fact that they have lost their last four games against Premier League (PL) opposition while they also have six defeats from their last seven occasions hosting English sides.

And so, Chelsea will travel to the San Siro looking to extend that winless run against Premier League opposition to five consecutive games.

The Blues have been in good form recently and come into this tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That win was Chelsea’s third win on the bounce for the first time since April and extended their unbeaten start under Graham Potter to four games (W3, L1).

Potter will now take his side to the San Siro looking to make it four wins in four and three clean sheets in a row as his side have not conceded a goal in their last two outings.

They will fancy their chances of recording a fourth straight win given that they have lost just three of their last 23 European away fixtures (W15, D5). The most recent of those defeats came against Dinamo Zagreb (1-0) in their first UCL fixture of this season. But Chelsea haven’t lost back-to-back UCL away games since 2012 and will be confident of getting back to winning ways away from home.