Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium Date: 14th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Brighton will travel to West London this Friday to face Brentford in the first fixture of the 2022/23 Premier League season Round Eleven.

The hosts will hope to get back to winning ways when they welcome their rivals to the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday. The Bees who have enjoyed a fairly decent start to the Premier League season come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 5–2 loss to Newcastle United. That loss was their biggest loss in a while and see them sitting in eleventh place after nine rounds of football.

However, that loss was also their second loss in three games and extended their winless run to three games (D1). Since beating Leeds United 5-2 just before the international break, Thomas Frank’s side have struggled to get positive results.

The Danish coach despite being optimistic following their most recent loss will know that he cannot allow his side to continue to slide toward the bottom of the table. He will welcome Brighton looking to see his side bounce back in this fixture which has seen an equal share of the spoils in recent times.

The Bees have two wins and two defeats and one draw in their last five meetings with the Seagulls but will fancy their chances of getting all three points against their East Sussex rivals who are still looking for their first win under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian coach has not had the best start to his managerial career at the Amex Stadium having lost one and drawn the other of his two league games in charge.

The first of those games saw his side surrender a two-goal lead to Liverpool to draw 3-3. That was followed by a 0-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend with a Harry Kane strike enough to separate both teams after 90 minutes.

Despite not going home with maximum points from both games, De Zerbi will be pleased with the performance of his boys who put in hard work against a more solid opponent. De Zerbi’s men controlled the encounter against Antonio Conte’s side with the larger share of possession and could have secured all three points if they were more clinical in front of the goal, having registered more shots than the Lilly Whites.

And so they will travel to Brentford optimistic about their chances against Brentford whom they beat home and away last season.

