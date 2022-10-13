Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 15th October 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action this Saturday as they welcome Frank Lampard’s Everton tothe Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Conte’s side come into this tie on the back of a 3-2 win over Frankfurt in the fourth group stage round of their Champions League season. England captain Harry Kane and his South Korean counterpart Son Heung-min combined once more to devastating effect to down the Europa League defending champions, with the Son helping himself to a brace, while Kane scored one from the penalty spot to complete the comeback win.

That win against Frankfurt secured first position in Group D for Spurs after Marseille defeated Sporting Lisbon.

With their UCL destinies now in their hands, Conte will now turn his attention to getting back in the title race where he looks to make it two wins in two games. The hosts beat Brighton 1-0 last weekend and now trail league leaders Arsenal by four points.

They come into this tie looking to keep the leaders within touching distance. Having won their last nine games at home in all competitions while scoring 2+ goals in five of the six games they have played at home this season, they will fancy their chances of recording a win against an Everton side that have won just two of their away league games under Frank Lampard (D3, L8).

The Toffees have enjoyed a patchy start to the season but remain within a safe distance from the drop zone. They lost their third league game of the season last weekend when they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United despite taking the lead through Alex Iwobi.

They will travel to London looking to get back to winning ways to push them further up the table. The Merseyside team currently sit in 12th place in the EPL standings with ten points.

Having battled relegation through his first season in charge, Lampard will be keen to avoid a repeat of such scenes this season and a win over Antonio Conte’s side will be a step in the right direction with just four points separating them from the relegation zone.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

