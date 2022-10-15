Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 16th October 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool and Manchester City will renew their Premier League rivalry this Sunday when both sides face off at Anfield for the 53rd Premier League fixture between both sides.

The Reds recorded one of their biggest away wins in the Champions League in midweek when they beat Scottish Premiership side Rangers 7-1 at the Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.

That win was secured courtesy of a brace from Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliot and Mohamed Salah, who came off the bench to score the fastest hat-trick in UCL history. That win also put the Anfield side in a commanding position to qualify for the next stage of the UCL ahead of Ajax who were beaten by Napoli in the other group fixture.

Having put one foot in the next round of European football, Jurgen Klopp’s men will turn their attention to the Premier League hoping to salvage what has been a disappointing season. The hosts were beaten 3-2 by league leaders Arsenal last weekend and so come into this round on their worst PL start in a decade (W2, D4, L2).

With ten points and in tenth position after eight games, they sit a whopping 14 points behind current league leaders Arsenal. Part of their major issue this season has come from their slow starts as they have conceded first in ten of their last 12 league games. With Man City the best starters in the league, they will have to stay focused in this game if they want to win and end their PL winless run against City which has stretched to five games (D3, L2).

Meanwhile, Manchester City will travel to Anfield looking to continue their impressive start to the new season.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been in imperious form this season and come into this fixture unbeaten in their last 21 EPL games (W16, D5).

They are the highest scorers and have the joint-best defencive record in the league currently with 33 goals scored and nine conceded. Currently sitting in second, one point behind surprise leaders Arsenal, the visitors will be desperate to get back to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw against FC Copenhagen in the UCL in midweek.

With four clean sheets from their last five competitive games and with Erling Haaland in the form of his life, the Cityzens will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten league record against their fierce rivals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Manchester City 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 01:00 Brentford Fulham 01:00 Chelsea Liverpool 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 01:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 01:00 Everton Crystal Palace 01:00 Manchester United West Ham United 01:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 01:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 01:00 Liverpool Manchester United 01:00 Leeds United Leeds United 14:00 Arsenal Manchester United 14:00 Newcastle United Southampton 14:00 West Ham United Aston Villa 14:00 Chelsea Liverpool 16:30 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 19:30 Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace 20:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League Table