Villarreal vs Osasuna Preview

Villarreal vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia Date: 17th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Osasuna will travel to the Estadi Ciutat de València this Monday to face Villarreal in the tenth round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

After a positive outing in the Europa Conference League last Thursday, the hosts will be desperate for a more positive outing in the league where they are currently struggling.

Unai Emery’s men secured their progress through the UEFA Europa Conference League next round with a 1-0 away win against Austria Vienna on Thursday. They can now devote more energy and attention to trying to qualify domestically for 2023/24 European action.

They started the season strongly, but have endured a rough patch of form over their last four games where they have two draws and two losses.

Their last league outing was a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad and took their points tally for the season to 12 points (W3, D3, L2). They currently sit inside the top half of the table but will be wishing for more, having sat in the top four early this season.

While they haven’t won any of their last three head-to-heads against Osasuna, they will come into this tie confident of getting a good result considering that they haven’t tasted defeat at home this season.

The visitors, like their hosts, also enjoyed a strong start to the season but their form has dropped in recent times and they come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 loss to Valencia.

That result took their points tally for the season to 13 points after eight games (W4, D1, L3) and also made it three league games without a win for Jagoba Arrasate’s side.

A lack of discipline has been one of the major reasons for their poor record in recent games as Osasuna have received four red cards in three matches (D1, L2).

Whilst they conceded just one goal with a man down in that time, it has affected their attacking play as they have to defend more often to get results. The eight goals they have scored so far are one of the fewest in the league and has to be improved upon if they want to qualify for a European spot next season.

