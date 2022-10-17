Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 18th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to make it two league wins in a row when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side.

The Eagles come into this tie on the back of a credible goalless draw with Leicester City. That result made it two games without defeat in the Premier League for the London side. First in that run was a 2-1 win over Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United; a game that ended the host’s four-game winless run (D2, L2) in the league.

With a return to form, Vieira will welcome the managerless and a misfiring Wolves side to Selhurst Park looking to extend their unbeaten run and to pull themselves up the table.

The hosts are presently sitting in 13th place, but they sit just two points behind Southampton who are occupying the last relegation spot.

Having won each of the last three meetings with Wolves, they will fancy their chances of making it two home wins in a row for the first time since the end of last season.

Wolves on the other hand have not won in their last nine away games (D2, L7). The visitors come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Premier League basement boys Nottingham Forest.

That win ended a three-game losing run and took Wolves out of the relegation zone. They remain precariously close to the drop zone after ten rounds of games and could end the round of games inside the relegation zone if they lose this game.

And so this game is a must win for them if they want to push themselves further away from the bottom of the table with another win here.

However, given that they have failed to win any of their last nine away league games (D2, L7) while failing to score in the last four of those games, they will have to be defencively solid to get a win here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

