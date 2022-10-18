Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 19th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester United will welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford this Wednesday as both sides battle for three points in the eleventh round of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Manchester United come into this tie on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Newcastle United. That result was their first draw of the season and took their points tally for the season to 16 points.

And so they come into this round of games sitting in fifth place, six points behind Antonio Conte’s men having played a game less.

They will host the North London side looking to record their sixth win of the season and extend their unbeaten run at home to four games (W2, D1).

With seven wins and just one loss in their last 13 league games at Old Trafford, (D5), they will fancy their chances of getting a good result against a Spurs side that have struggled away from home recently.

The visitors have won just one of their last five away games (D2, L2)-a narrow 1-0 win against Brighton a fortnight ago.

Tottenham come into this tie on the back of a huge 2-0 over Everton. That win made it ten wins in ten competitive games at home for Antonio Conte’s men who now sit in third place level on points with Manchester City.

With Arsenal and City not in action in midweek due to Arsenal’s Europa League engagement, Spurs will travel to Old Trafford with the opportunity to reduce the Gunners’ lead at the top to one point.

Having won their last 3 games while keeping three clean sheets in their last four, they will travel to Old Trafford confident of getting a good result. They will also be buoyed by their record at this stadium considering that they have two wins in their last four visits to Old Trafford.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

