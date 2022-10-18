Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Preview

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 20th October 2022 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Arsenal will look to seal their place in the knockout round of the 2022/23 Europa League when they welcome Dutch side PSV Eindhoven to the Emirates Stadium for their re-arranged second-round fixture of the 2022/23 Europa League season.

The Gunners have enjoyed a truly remarkable season having won all but one of their last 14 games (L1), including winning all three of their Europa League games so far, leaving them sitting at the top of the Group A table, two points ahead of their visitors.

The Gunners come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League. That win was their seventh consecutive win in all competitions and kept Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the Premier League tree.

They will now turn their attention to Europe where they can seal qualification to the next round with a win against a PSV side who are also eyeing the top berth in this group.

The Dutch side travel to London as the most-attacking side in the Europa League this season having scored eleven goals in their opening three games.

Although, ten of those goals came over two legs against FC Zurich who PSV beat home and away after opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bodø/Glimt.

Regardless, they come into this tie on a four-game-winning run, in which they scored 17 times and conceded only once. And so Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men will travel to London confident of getting a result that will increase their chances of qualification to the next round.