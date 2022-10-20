Juventus vs Empoli Preview

Juventus vs Empoli Competition – Serie A Stadium – Allianz Stadium Date: 21st October 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A resumes this Friday with Juventus hosting Empoli at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Ladies have struggled since the league began winning just four games all season (D4 L2). That fourth win came last time out when they beat Torino 1-0 in the Derby della Mole. That derby win ended a run of two consecutive losses to AC Milan and Israeli minnows Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

So they will welcome Empoli to Turin looking to make it two league wins in a row for the first time since late April. Max Allegri’s side come into this round of games sitting in eighth place, six points behind Lazio in fourth place and a whopping ten points behind league leaders Napoli.

And so, they must get back to form and develop some form of consistency if they still want to be in the title picture by the end of the season. To do that, every game from now on is a must-win now for Allegri and his side welcome a tricky Empoli side who won here 1-0 in August 2021 in what was incidentally Allegri’s first Serie A home match of his second stint as Juventus boss.

Meanwhile, Empoli will look to record consecutive wins at the Allianz Stadium and continue their resurgence when they travel to Turin on Friday.

The visitors have enjoyed some decent results in recent games having started the season without a league win in six rounds. They come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Monza–their second win in their last four outings. That result made it two games unbeaten for Paolo Zanetti’s men who held Torino to a 1-1 draw before their last outing.

Empoli come into this tie sitting in tenth place, six points ahead of the relegation zone. They will travel to Turin confident of getting a positive result given that they are unbeaten in their last four away games.

Although they may have only won twice on the road in Serie A in 2022, both victories have come in their last six away trips, with the visitors losing just one away league match this term (W1, D3, L1). And so, they will feel confident of posting another away result at the the Allianz Stadium.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

