Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 22nd October 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester United will look to record a second league win in a row when they travel to London this Saturday to face Premier League rivals Chelsea in the biggest fixture of Game Week 13 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Blues will welcome the Red Devils to Stamford Bridge looking to extend their unbeaten run under Graham Potter a further game.

Despite seeing their three-game winning streak broken by Brentford last Wednesday, they can take their unbeaten start to life under the former Brighton coach to seven games, having won five and drawn one in the six games Potter has overseen.

Five of those games saw them keep a clean sheet (with all the clean sheets coming in their last five games). And so they come into this fixture in good shape.

The hosts are currently one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United and so this game against Erik Ten Hag’s side becomes all the more important for Graham Potter’s side as they look to solidify their spot in the top four.

The London side are unbeaten in their last ten home games in all competitions (W6, D4) and have have scored 2+ goals in four of their last five home games so they will fancy their chances of winning this game against a Manchester United side that are dealing with unrest in their squad involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar stormed out of the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Tottenham last time out and will not be involved in this game due to his indiscipline. United coach Ten Hag has shown he is in charge of the team and is keen to stamp his authority here as he attempts to move Mna United back to their glory days.

So far, he has done reasonably well having lost just four times in 16 games. His Manchester United side who have kept three clean sheets in their last three games, have won four of their last five away games in all competitions.

They have failed to score only once in their last seven competitive games and will come into this game in high spirits after already beating fellow top-four contenders Liverpool (2-1), Arsenal (3-1) and Tottenham (2-0) this season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Manchester City 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 01:00 Brentford Fulham 01:00 Chelsea Liverpool 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 01:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 01:00 Everton Crystal Palace 01:00 Manchester United West Ham United 01:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 01:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 01:00 Liverpool Manchester United 01:00 Leeds United Arsenal 01:00 Manchester City Nottingham Forest 12:30 Liverpool Everton 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester City 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 17:30 Manchester United

