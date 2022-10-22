AdAd

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 22, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 23rd October 2022

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Newcastle United to North London this Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s men suffered their second defeat of this season’s Premier League campaign last time out as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

Goals from Brazilian midfielder Fred and Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side maximum points and handed Spurs their second loss against a top-six side after they were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal.

However, both losses came away from home where Conte’s men have struggled this season. But they are different gravy at home where they have won their last ten games in all competitions.

The Lilly Whites have scored 2+ goals in eight of their last ten home games and will be looking to pick up an eleventh-straight win to keep up with the pace at the top of the table.

Newcastle have proven in recent games that they are ready to break the traditional top-six cartel this season.

The Magpies come into this game unbeaten in their last six PL games (W3, D3). They currently sit in sixth position with 18 points, two points away from fourth-placed Chelsea.

The visitors beat Everton 1-0 win midweek with Miguel Almiron’s goal the difference on the night where Eddie Howe’s side proved their defencive resilience with their fifth clean sheet of the season.

The Magpies have the best defence in the league this season having conceded just nine goals. However, they have struggled away from home this season with just one away win in the league this term (D3, L1).

Howe will be hoping his side can conjure up some away day magic and end Tottenham’s impressive form at home.

