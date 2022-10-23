West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth Preview

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 24th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

West Ham will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Bournemouth to London this Monday as both sides battle for three points in the Premier League.

After enduring a poor start to the season which left them in the relegation zone, the Hammers went on to a three game unbeaten run in October with two back-to-back wins which ultimately took them out of the relegation zone and into 13th place.

However, their unbeaten run was ended by Liverpool last time out as the Reds prevailed over them thanks to a solitary goal from Darwin Nunez and the heroics of Alison Becker who saved Jarrod Bowen’s first-half penalty.

David Moyes’ side will now look to make a quick return to winning ways when they welcome Bournemouth to the Olympic Stadium in London where they have won their last four home games in all competitions.

West Ham who have won each of their last five Monday PL fixtures are slow starters having scored 78% of their Premier League (PL) goals beyond half-time. And so, Bournemouth will have to stay switched on for the entirety of the game to get a positive result from this tie.

The Cherries saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton. A goal from Che Adams was the difference in a game that saw Bournemouth fail to make their dominance in possession and chances created count.

They will now travel to London hoping to bounce back and pick up valuable points that will further improve their chances of securing Premier League football come next season.

The visitors hold the better record in this fixture as the Cherries have picked up three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five encounters with the Hammers. Such an impressive record against the Hammers and the fact that they are unbeaten in their last three away games (W1, D2) will only increase their hopes of getting a win at London Stadium.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

West Ham United 20:00 AFC Bournemouth

