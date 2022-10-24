Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 25th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will travel to Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday to take on Borussia Dortmund in the fifth group game of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) season.

The Bundesliga side come into this game on the back of two straight wins in the Bundesliga that has rekindled their top-four push in the league.

They will now hope to make it three consecutive wins against Man City and so qualify for the knock-out round of the Champions League.

Edin Terzic’s side will fancy their chances of getting an excellent result given that they are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions (W4, D2) and have kept four clean sheets in their last six home games.

Dortmund sit in second place in Group G with seven points from a possible 12 and they look set to advance to the knockout round with Sevilla and Copenhagen offering no actual competition in third and fourth place, respectively.

Meanwhile, Man City come into this on the back of a 3-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League to keep their title race alive.

That win was secured thanks to a brace by Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne and was a quick response from Pep Guardiola’s side after dropping points following their loss to Liverpool in game week 11.

The visitors will now look to win this game and secure the top spot in Group G of the UEFA Champions League. Following their impressive run in all competitions so far this season, they will come into this game as favourites.

But they must work really hard to secure all three points against a brilliant Dortmund side after winning none of their last two away games in all competitions.