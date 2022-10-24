Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Preview

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou Date: 26th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bayern Munich will travel to the Camp Nou on Wednesday to take on Barcelona who will be desperate to win this game and keep their chances of getting a win in this game following two disappointing results in the past few UEFA Champions League games.

The Blaugrana have not won a UCL game since winning against Viktoria Plzen in Gameweek 1. Since then, both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have beaten them with the latter securing a 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou two weeks ago.

And so with four points on the board, Barca comes into this tie on the verge of dropping to the Europa League unless they win this game and Inter suffers an unlikely loss to Viktoria Plzen.

The chances of that happening is slim, so on paper, Xavi’s men will know that their UCL campaign has ended. However, they will still hold on to hope and ensure that they keep their own side of the bargain by winning over Bayern Munich.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of two consecutive wins by a 3+ goal margin without conceding a goal. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions (W7, D1) and have kept six clean sheets in eight home games this season.

However, given that they lost their last five games against Bayern Munich including a 3-0 loss here last season, it is difficult to envision a different outcome for Barca.

Bayern Munich come into this game as favourites given their record in this fixture. The Bavarians hold the psychological edge over Barcelona and will be pleased to bury their rivals in the Europa League grave on this occasion.

They are a side in form having not lost a game in their last seven outings (W6, D1) scoring 2+ goals in each of those seven games.

In the UCL, they remain a formidable force with just one loss in their last 28 UCL matches as the designated away side (W22, D5).

Having already qualified for the next round by winning all four of their group games so far, they will be under no pressure to perform. So they will be expected to flex all of their muscles against a Barca side that will be desperate to win.