Mallorca vs Espanyol Preview

Mallorca vs Espanyol Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Visit Mallorca Estadi Date: 28th October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga action returns this Friday as Espanyol travel to Visit Mallorca Estadi to face Real Mallorca in the opening game of the 12th Round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The hosts will welcome their fellow La Liga struggling team looking to make it two wins in a row for the first time since the end of last season when they host Espanyol on Friday.

They come into this tie on the back of a 2-1 comeback win over Valencia. The win, which was secured courtesy of two second-half goals by Vedat Muriqi and South Korean forward Kang-In Lee, was Los Bermellones second win of the campaign and ensured that they spent the week outside of the relegation zone.

Despite sitting in 12th position in the league table, Javier Aguirre’s men still have plenty of work to do as they currently sit just three points ahead of 18th place.

But after becoming one of the few clubs to have won after conceding the opening goal, the hosts will hope they can kick on from here and establish a winning habit that will help them to avoid flirting with relegation for a second successive season.

Meanwhile, Espanyol will look to build on their disappointing yet crucial draw with Elche when they travel to Palma de Mallorca on Friday.

The visitors threw away a one-goal lead in their last outing to draw 2-2 with Elche. Under-fire manager Diego Martinez described the draw as “inexplicable” and “very frustrating” and will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways.

Having started the season poorly, the visitors have been better in recent games as they have lost just one of their last five league games (W1, D3).

They will travel to Mallorca hoping to continue their decent form and push themselves further up the table.

