Liverpool vs Leeds United Preview

Liverpool vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 29th October 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Leeds United to Anfield this Saturday.

The Reds’ poor Premier League season continued last weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Premier League basement boys Nottingham Forest. In an embarrassing outing at the City Ground, the Reds could not trouble Steve Cooper’s side who deservedly won the game courtesy of a second-half goal by Taiwo Awoniyi.

That result means that Jurgen Klopp’s men come into this tie sitting in eighth place, five points behind the top four, albeit with a game in hand.

That result was also their third loss of the season-a sharp contrast to last season when they only lost just two games.

However, they bounced back last Wednesday in the Champions League, beating Ajax 3-0 on the night to secure passage to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. They will hope to make it two wins in a row against a struggling Leeds United side.

The hosts are currently unbeaten in their last 29 games at Anfield (W22, D7) and have won each of their last three games at the venue without conceding a goal. They will fancy their chances of continuing on that rich vein of form when they welcome Jesse Marsch’s men.

After a strong start to the season, the Whites have struggled for form and come into this tie as the worst team in the Premier League over the last five games (D1, L4).

They are currently on a four-game losing run with their most recent loss to Fulham (3-2) the most embarrassing in that period. Marsch’s job is not yet on the line as the American who oversaw Leeds’ miraculous escape from relegation last season is popular among the fans and in the Leeds United board.

Yet given that the Whites are now entirely in the relegation zone after taking just nine points from an available 33, things could get messy for the former RB Leipzig and Salzburg coach if results don’t improve fast.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Fulham 01:00 Chelsea Leicester City 01:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 01:00 Brentford West Ham United 01:00 Newcastle United Arsenal 01:00 Everton Crystal Palace 01:00 Manchester United Leeds United 01:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 01:00 Liverpool Manchester United 01:00 Leeds United Arsenal 01:00 Manchester City

Premier League Table