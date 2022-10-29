Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview

Manchester United vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 30th October 2022 Kick-off time – 16:15 GMT

Manchester United will look to continue their strong run of form when they host West Ham in the 14th Round of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a good run of results and come into this tie unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions (W5, D2).

Their most recent Premier League outing was a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, a result that was secured thanks to a late goal by Casemiro after Jorginho had put Chelsea in the lead from the penalty spot.

That result kept Manchester United in sixth place, one point outside the top four. They followed up that draw with a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot secured all three points for Erik ten Hag’s side and ensured passage into the next round of the competition.

With that behind them, they will now turn their focus to picking up maximum points against a West Ham side that they have not lost to at Old Trafford in their last 17 Premier League meetings (W11, D6).

The Hammers come into this tie in decent shape after a poor start to the season that saw them win just once in their first seven games in the Premier League.

Their early bad run of form left David Moyes’ side in the lower bottom half of the EPL table. But, the Scotsman has once more found the right formula to get his ailing side firing once more.

The visitors have enjoyed a fine run of form in October where they have picked up three wins, one loss and one draw to move into tenth place in the Premier League table.

Moyes’ men come into this game off the back of a 1-0 win over Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night with Manuel Lanzini scoring the only goal from the Penalty spot.

That result was a second win in a row after they recorded a 2-0 win over Bournemouth in their last league outing in the EPL.

However, they are winless in their last three away league games (D1, L2) yet they will fancy their chances of getting a good result in this game.

