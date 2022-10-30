Elche vs Getafe Preview

Elche vs Getafe Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Martínez Valero Date: 31st October 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Getafe will travel to the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Monday to face the bottom-of-the-table Elche in the 12th Round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The hosts are still looking for their first win of the campaign having started with seven wins and four draws. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Espanyol–a draw that keeps them winless after 11 rounds of games for the first time this century (D4, L7).

Their poor position has also been caused by a very porous defence that has conceded 26 goals so far. That record is the second-worst across Europe’s top five leagues as only the Bundesliga side has Bochum (28) has conceded more goals at this point.

It’s not only Elche who are on a bad run, things are also tough for under-fire manager Jorge Almirón who extended his personal winless streak to 19 league games.

The Spanish coach has asked his players for “tranquillity” as they prepare to welcome Getafe, but might struggle to get such tranquillity from his side who are rooted at the bottom of the table after eleven games.

But given that their hosts Getafe are also struggling to win games this season, the hosts will fancy their chances in this game.

Getafe come into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo, a game that saw them concede a last-gasp equaliser. That draw extended their winless run in the league to five games (D3, L2) and kept Quique Sánchez Flores’ side just one place above the drop zone.

Their current position is akin to their league placement last season when they survived by just one point after 38 rounds. For a team that finished in the top eight on three occasions between 2017/18 – 2019/20, the threat of relegation is very real.

They are currently just six points above Elche and will be desperate to win here to push them further away from the red line.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

