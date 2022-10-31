Liverpool vs Napoli Preview

Liverpool vs Napoli Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Anfield Date: 1st November 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Napoli will look to make it six wins in six UCL games when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the last group game of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered another embarrassing loss over the weekend with Leeds United the team to inflict heavy damage this time. Goals from Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville on either side of a Mohamed Salah equaliser gave the Whites maximum points ending Liverpool’s impressive record at Anfield which stood at 29 games unbeaten prior to that loss (W22, D7).

They will look to get back to winning ways and begin another impressive run at their home stadium where they have often enjoyed memorable nights.

However, they have endured poor showings in recent times against Napoli, losing two of the last three meetings between both sides (D1).

Yet, given that they have already secured passage to the next round thanks to a 3-0 win over Ajax last time out, they will be more relaxed here although they will be desperate to record a win in what will be Klopp’s 100th UCL appearance as a manager.

Meanwhile, Napoli continued their impressive run of form at the weekend as they defeated Sassuolo 4-0 to take their winning run in all competitions to 13 games. Luciano Spalletti’s side remains top of the Serie A table and their UCL group thanks to an unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.

The Serie A side have been breathtaking in attack with 50 goals scored in just 17 games this season, putting them ahead of most teams in Europe in terms of goals scored. In fact, Napoli are the top-scoring side in the UCL this season. Their 4-0 at the weekend was the seventh time they have scored 3+ goals in their last eight games.

Such an impressive scoring record gives them a good chance of winning this game although a poor return away from home against English teams could hinder the Naples-based side who have won none of their last 11 games against English sides (D3, L8).