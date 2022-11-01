Manchester City vs Sevilla Preview

Manchester City vs Sevilla Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 2nd November 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to end their UEFA Champions League group stage on a positive note when they welcome Sevilla to the Etihad Stadium this Wednesday.

The Cityzens have endured poor results in their last two UCL outing with two goalless draws against FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund in their last two UCL games.

Despite those results, they remain top of Group G and will finish top of the group regardless of the result from this game.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back from their draw with Dortmund with a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend. In a tight encounter at the Etihad, a brilliant free-kick from Kevin De Bruyne made the difference and kept City close to Arsenal in the title race.

They will now look to get back to scoring goals and winning games in the UCL where they have never gone three games without scoring. Given that they have won their last five home games while scoring 20 times, they will fancy their chances of recording a win here.

Sevilla will travel to Manchester looking to record their first win over Manchester City in their fourth attempt having lost the last three meetings between both sides.

The Spanish team were beaten 4-0 by Guardiola’s side in the reverse fixture. That loss was followed by another loss to Borussia Dortmund and two draws before a 3-0 win last time out gave them their first UCL win of the campaign.

And so, they come into this tie sitting in third place and with a place in the Europa League guaranteed because of their head-to-head advantage over FC Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano at the weekend ensured Sevilla have won none of their first six home games in a La Liga season for the first time ever so they may be glad to get on the road again as they prepare for life in the UEL. Having lost the reverse fixture by a wide margin, Jorge Sampaoli will hope to keep the scoreline down and perhaps get a draw.

Given that his side have drawn five of their past six UCL away outings (L1) and combined with the fact this contest represents little for Guardiola’s men, he might be hopeful of another stalemate here.