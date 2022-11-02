Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Preview

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Reale Arena Date: 3rd November 2022 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT

Manchester United will travel to San Sebastian this Thursday to face Real Sociedad in the last group game of the 2022/23 Europa League season.

The La Liga side welcome their Old Trafford counterparts to Reale Arena looking to pick up a result that will see them finish at the top of the group. Having already won all five of their opening group games, they currently sit on top of the group, three points ahead of Erik ten Hag’s side. So, they can finish top of Group E if they avoid defeat here.

After finishing second in each of their last three group stages at this level, Sociedad will be desperate to go one step better in this final round which will be the first time they are clinching a place in the last 16 of a UEFA event in nearly 20 years.

However, despite being the only club in this UEL group stage with maximum points, the hosts come into this game on the back of surprising losses to Real Valladolid and Real Betis in recent outings.

Manchester United come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham United, a win that kept them firmly in the top-four race in the Premier League.

That result extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games (W6, D2). They will now focus on pipping Sociedad to the top spot, a feat they can achieve if they win by a 2+ goal margin having lost 1-0 at Old Trafford.

With clubs such as Barcelona, Juventus, and Atlético Madrid potential contenders for the UEL knockout round playoffs, finishing top and passing directly to the Round of 16 will be a golden ticket for Ten Hag’s men.