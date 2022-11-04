Everton vs Leicester City Preview

Everton vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 5th November 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Everton will look to make it three league games without defeat when they welcome Leicester City to Goodison Park on Saturday.

The hosts ended the month of October strongly with an impressive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace followed by a 0-0 draw against Fulham last weekend.

Those results kept the Toffees in 12th place ahead of this round even though they are just three points ahead of the relegation spots.

Frank Lampard’s side will therefore come into this tie seeking to record a positive result that will put some daylight between them and the bottom three teams as the World Cup break approaches.

The hosts have history on their side for a win here as they have been far superior to Leicester City in recent meetings between both sides. Lampard’s men have avoided defeat in each of their last five meetings with Brendan Rodgers’ side, with three wins and two draws in that period.

Meanwhile, Leicester City come into this tie on the back of a painful 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Brendan Rodgers’ side welcomed the reigning Pep Guardiola’s side to the King Power Stadium looking to make it four games unbeaten having gone three without defeat. But despite their best efforts, they could not get any points from the game with a Kevin De Bruyne freekick giving the Premier League champions maximum points in the game.

Rodgers was proud about his team’s display and will be hoping for more of the same when his side travel to Merseyside to take on Frank Lampard’s side.

Having started the season in poor form, the Foxes will be itching to make a quick return to winning ways as they look to continue their slow and arduous climb out of the relegation zone where they currently sit.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

