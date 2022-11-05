Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Chelsea vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 6th November 2022 Kick-off time – 12:00 GMT

Chelsea and Arsenal will square up at Stamford Bridge this Sunday in the 61st edition of the London derby in the Premier League era.

The Blues come into this tie looking to get back to winning ways in the league after suffering their first loss under Graham Potter last time out.

Chelsea were beaten 4-1 by Potter’s former side Brighton with the Seagulls scoring three times in the first half ending the Londoner’s nine game unbeaten run under the charismatic Englishman. That result also extended Chelsea’s winless run in the league to three games after they suffered stalemates against Manchester United and Brentford.

However, they bounced back last time out in the Champions League beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and debutant Denis Zakaria. They’ll welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge looking to follow that up with a first victory of the season over a ‘big six’ rival.

With the game coming up at Stamford Bridge, the Blues will fancy their chances of getting a good result given that they are undefeated this season at home. However, beating Arsenal on home soil in the PL is something Chelsea haven’t managed since August 2018 (D1, L2 since).

Also, no side in the competition’s history have recorded more victories over the Blues than the Gunners (23) and the last team to beat Chelsea at home was Mikel Arteta’s men who ran out 4-2 winners the last time both sides met in April.

The Gunners will feel that they have the psychological advantage coming into this fixture. They are the only PL side to score in each of their matches this season and come into this tie sitting atop of the league table having lost just once while scoring the second-highest number of goals in the league this season (30).

However, they are winless in their last two away games and struggled to overcome FC Zurich in the Europa League last time out. After the game, Arteta complained that his side failed to control proceedings.

Arteta will hope for an improved performance at the Bridge where his side are looking to record another win that will keep them seated at the top of the table ahead of the upcoming World Cup break.

