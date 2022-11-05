Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 6th November 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur will look to keep their place in the top four of the Premier League when they welcome struggling Liverpool to North London.

Tottenham come into this tie in good mood after two dramatic wins in their last two games. The first of that series was a 3-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League–a game that saw them come from two goals down to win thanks to a 95th-minute goal by Rodrigo Bentancur.

The second win in that series came last time out against Marseille with Antonio Conte’s men needing a 92nd-minute goal from Pierre Emile Hojbjerg to seal a 2-1 win and secure promotion to the next round of the UEFA Champions League as group winners.

Having navigated the dangers in these last two games, Conte will hope that his side can produce a more straightforward win on this occasion against a Liverpool side they have failed to beat in their last four tries at home (D1, L3). The North London side have won just one of the last 21 H2Hs (D6, L14) and so should be wary of another poor showing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have struggled for form this year. The Reds come into this tie on the back of two consecutive losses to relegation-threatened teams.

Nottingham Forest defeated them 1-0 at the City Ground before Leeds United stunned them at Anfield last weekend, running out 2-1 winners.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men bounced back from those losses in midweek beating Napoli 2-0 at home and so became the first team to inflict a defeat on the Italians in 21 games.

They will travel to London hoping for another convincing performance against a big six team who they seem to do well against. However, a poor away league record means that they cannot be backed to produce a good result here.

The Reds are winless in their last five away games in the league (D2, L3) and have developed a habit of conceding first in games. Unless they can sort that out, they are in danger of being blown away by a Spurs side that are strong at home.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

AFC Bournemouth 00:00 Brighton & Hov… Manchester City 00:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 00:00 Brentford Fulham 00:00 Chelsea Liverpool 00:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 00:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 00:00 Everton Crystal Palace 00:00 Manchester United West Ham United 00:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 00:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 00:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 00:00 Liverpool Manchester United 00:00 Leeds United Arsenal 00:00 Manchester City Chelsea 13:00 Arsenal West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 15:00 Manchester United Southampton 15:00 Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Liverpool

