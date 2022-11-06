Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas Date: 7th November 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will look to reclaim their spot at the top of the La Liga table when they make the short trip to Campo de Futbol de Vallecas to face local rivals Rayo Vallecano.

The hosts come into this tie in good shape having not tasted defeat since a 3-1 loss to Almería in early October. That four-match unbeaten run (W2, D2) has propelled Rayo into the top half of the La Liga standings, with the last of that series a 1-0 win over Sevilla last time out.

That win was their first league win at Ramon Sanchez in over 22 years and will give them confidence to attempt to beat Real Madrid for the second time in the league this century.

The last time they beat Real Madrid was in April 2019 and given their form they will fancy their chances especially as this game comes at home where Los Franjirrojos are enjoying a four-match unbeaten sequence (W3, D1).

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will look to continue their unbeaten run in the league when they visit Vallecano. The visitors remain unbeaten in the league after 12 games (W10, D2).

However, they come into this tie on the back of a poor result in the League. Carlo Ancelotti’s men were held to a 1-1 draw with Girona last weekend–a game that saw them pick up their first red card of the season when Toni Kroos was sent off late in the game.

Madrid bounced back in style in the UEFA Champions League in midweek beating Celtic 5-1 at the Bernabéu to ensure that they ended the group stages on a high note.

With Barcelona just one point ahead of this round, there is no room for error for Los Blancos who will be keen to win here and ensure that they go into the winter break top of the table.

