Osasuna vs Barcelona Preview

Osasuna vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: El Sadar Date: 8th November 2022 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Barcelona will look to continue their title quest when they travel to Pamplona this Tuesday to face Osasuna in the 14th round of the 2022/23 Spanish Primera season.

Osasuna welcome the La Liga giants to the Estadio El Sadar on the back of their best 13-game start since the 2005/06, a season in which they finished fourth.

They made it two wins in two league games with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday. That result was secured thanks to a brace by Chimy Avila and extended Osasuna’s unbeaten run in the league to four games (W3, D1).

That result also put the hosts just one point behind the top four teams and so they will come into this tie hopeful of keeping pace with the teams higher up.

There will be enough motivation for the Pamplona side too as a win in this game could see them spend the World Cup break in the Champions League spots.

However, Jagoba Arrasate’s side have a poor record against Barcelona as they are winless against them at El Sadar since February 2012 (D3, L3). Yet the hosts are no pushovers at home this season having won five league games here (L2).

Barcelona kept the pressure on Real Madrid with a 2-0 win over Almeria last time out. Goals from Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele made the difference on the night that saw Gerard Pique make his last appearance for the Catalans.

That win took Xavi’s men to the top of the league table, though temporarily, given that Real Madrid are not in action till Monday.

Barcelona have won their last four league games without conceding a goal and have the best defence in the Spanish top flight having conceded only four goals in the league this season.

They have kept eleven clean sheets in La Liga this season and will travel to Pamplona full of confidence given their form in defence. Yet with all four of their goals this season coming away from home, Xavi will know that there can be no complacency.

