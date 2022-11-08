Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Preview

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 9th November 2022 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Sevilla will look to end a sorry run of form when they welcome Real Sociedad to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Wednesday in the 14th round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The hosts are currently in a poor run of form despite a change in the dugout. Under Jorge Sampaoli, who replaced Julen Lopetegui after a poor start to the season, Sevilla have continued to falter with the former Chile and Argentina boss winning just one of the six games he has overseen (D3, L2).

Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis in their last outing–a game in which they had to come from behind to draw despite having the numerical advantage for most of the game. However, they did little in helping their survival fight as they currently sit close to the relegation battle having secured just eleven points after 13 games. They currently are only ahead of 18th-placed Celta Vigo on goal difference and face the genuine possibility of spending the extended break in the bottom three.

That possibility could be realised this Wednesday considering that Sampaoli’s men are winless at home in La Liga this season aswell (D3, L3). Their form suggests they could be embarrassed by a Real Sociedad side who will be desperate to break their winless duck in this fixture on this occasion.

Imanol Alguacil’s side have not won away to Sevilla since 2016 (D2, L4), yet, they come into this tie with a decent away record having won five of their last five away games in all competitions (L1).

But none of those wins came in their last three games as Real Sociedad are winless in their last three (D1, L2). Their last outing was a credible, yet frustrating 1-1 draw against Valencia. They will consider the draw a missed opportunity to climb into the top three given that Atletico Madrid failed to win against Espanyol. Yet, the visitors are still within touching distance of the top four, although their current sixth position is their best after 13 La Liga matches since 2018/19.

Elche 19:00 Girona Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Real Valladolid Osasuna 21:30 Barcelona Almeria 19:00 Getafe Sevilla 19:00 Real Sociedad Espanyol 20:00 Villarreal Mallorca 21:30 Atlético de Madrid Rayo Vallecano 19:00 Celta Vigo Valencia 20:00 Real Betis Real Madrid 21:30 Cadiz Real Betis 01:00 Athletic Bilbao Cadiz 01:00 Almeria Villarreal 01:00 Valencia Real Sociedad 01:00 Osasuna Real Valladolid 01:00 Real Madrid Girona 01:00 Rayo Vallecano Getafe 01:00 Mallorca Atlético de Madrid 01:00 Elche Celta Vigo 01:00 Sevilla Barcelona 01:00 Espanyol

