Valencia vs Real Betis Preview

Valencia vs Real Betis Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Mestalla Date: 10th November 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Real Betis will travel to the Estadio de Mestalla this Thursday to take on Valencia in their last fixture of the La Liga season before the World Cup break.

The hosts will be looking to pick up their first win in six games as they come into this tie without a win in their last five games (D3, L2)–the last which came in a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad last time out.

That result left them sitting in the bottom half and closer to the relegation zone than the European spots. They will therefore come into this tie desperate for a win to avoid spending the extended break outside of the top half.

Having lost their last two league games at home, they look primed for another poor outing at the Mestalla. But, if there is any advantage that playing on Thursday brings, Gennaro Gattuso’s men could use that here as the hosts are currently six games without defeat when playing on a Thursday in all competitions (W4, D2).

Meanwhile, Real Betis will look to make it five games without defeat when they visit Valencia.

The visitors dropped valuable points last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in the Andalusian derby. That result kept them just outside of the top three but with the same points as Atletico Madrid in third.

And so they come into this game confident of extending their stay in the UCL places ahead of the World Cup break. However, they will need to work on their discipline given that they were reduced to nine men in their last game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

